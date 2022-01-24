Memphis Tiger Football coach selected for 2022 NCAA and NFL Coaches Academy

Coach Jones was among 25 NCAA coaches asked to attend the academy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis Tiger Football coach Anthony Jones has been selected to be a part of the 2022 NCAA and NFL Coaches Academy. Jones was one of 25 NCAA coaches chosen to participate.

The NCAA and NFL Coaches Academy provides current, full-time college football coaches at NCAA member schools an opportunity to build connections and develop leadership awareness to pursue career aspirations.

“We couldn’t be happier for Anthony and his opportunity to participate in such a prestigious and important program like the NCAA and NFL Coaches Academy,” Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch remarked. “Anthony is a rising star and we know he will make the most of this special opportunity.”

As a coach at the academy, Jones will work with industry experts and peers to enhance his abilities to serve as an effective coach and leader to student-athletes.

“This opportunity for Anthony is not only great for him personally, but also for all our student-athletes,” head football coach Ryan Silverfield said. “Anthony will benefit from this opportunity at the NCAA and NFL Academy, as well as our student-athletes when he returns and shares all he’s learned.”