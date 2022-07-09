'Pick 5' NFL score predictions for Week 1 | Peacock and Williamson

LOS ANGELES — The NFL season is officially here after Thursday night's opener in Los Angeles as the Buffalo Bills dominated the defending champion Rams.
But the best part about Thursday football is there's 15 more NFL games to go in Week 1.
There are plenty of great storylines coming into the 2022-23 season after a historic offseason filled with plenty of big moves including Russell Wilson being traded to Denver, top wide receivers Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and AJ Brown all on new teams and plenty more.
All year long, Locked On Podcast Network analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson, hosts of the daily Peacock and Williamson NFL Show, will pick five games each week to predict the scores with their "Pick 5" NFL picks of the week.
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET
Watch: CBS
Spread: MIA-3, O/U 45
Brian Peacock: Dolphins 20, Patriots 17
Matt Williamson: Dolphins 17, Patriots 20
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET
Watch: FOX
Spread: GB -1, O/U 47
Brian Peacock: Packers 17, Vikings 14
Matt Williamson: Packers 21, Vikings 17
Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals
Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET
Watch: CBS
Spread: KC -6, O/U 53.5
Brian Peacock: Chiefs 30, Cardinals 21
Matt Williamson: Chiefs 34, Cardinals 20
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET
Watch: CBS
Spread: LAC -3.5, O/U 52.5
Brian Peacock: Chargers 28, Raiders 17
Matt Williamson: Chargers 35, Raiders 24
Tampa Bay Bucs at Dallas Cowboys
Time: Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC
Spread: TB -2.5, O/U 50
Brian Peacock: Cowboys 27, Bucs 24
Matt Williamson: Bucs 24, Cowboys 20