Private, municipality schools hold first day of basketball practice since March

Players 'chomping at the bit' to get back in the gym.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Eight long months later, basketball is back in Memphis (for some schools at least).

While student-athletes throughout Shelby County Schools wait to learn the fate of their basketball seasons, private and municipality schools enjoyed their first traditional practice together since March.

“Our seniors and the guys returning have been chomping at the bit to get in that gym," ECS head coach Willie Jenkins said. "We're getting in there today.”

"I really don't know what I would do around this time without basketball," Christian Brothers junior Chandler Jackson said. "It's just fun coming here every day coming here practicing, knowing that we get to play."

“We're just excited to get the practice gear on and get a real practice in," CBHS head coach Bubba Luckett said. "Hopefully we can make it through the whole season."

To help make that happen, teams will have distanced benches and locker rooms. The only time players are not required to wear a mask is on the court. Coaches are to wear masks at all times; a small sacrifice to have a chance to play.

“I know there's precautions that have to be taken, and lives come before [basketball]," Jenkins said. "I'm not disregarding anything that is going on, but I also know what sports mean to a community."

“We're doing everything we can to prevent one of our guys from getting it," Luckett said. "They seem to be making the sacrifice away from here too, we just hope they can keep it up."

Division III Colleges like Rhodes College can recruit in-person, but due to an extended dead period, Division I and II coaches cannot watch talent like Memphis target Chandler Jackson of Christian Brothers, or ECS' Marquette commit Kameron Jones.

After both players had their seasons end in the 2019 state semifinals, their main focus is getting another shot at a title.

"Just going to state wasn't my plan," Jones said. "I went up there to win and I came up short, so this year I'm looking forward to getting back up there."

“We've got some good players and I think we have a chance to do some good things, I just hope we're allowed to do it," Luckett said. "I think that the nerves come from the virus."