Tigers top recruit Mikey Williams' gun charge hearing postponed

Williams was originally scheduled to have his next hearing on June 29. It has been pushed back to July 12.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — San Ysidro High School basketball star and top Memphis Tigers basketball recruit, Mikey Williams, will have to wait a little longer to find out his legal fate.

Williams, a 2023 five-star recruit, saw his preliminary hearing on gun charges postponed to July 12 during a readiness conference Thursday at El Cajon Superior Court, that's according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The star point guard was scheduled to appear in court on June 29. He's facing six felony gun charges, including five counts of assault with a firearm and one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle during an incident at his home in California in March.

Williams pled not guilty to those charges on April 20.

Williams legal team told a judge they needed more time after receiving a "significant amount of discovery," according to the Tribune.

Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway last told media members that he wasn't ready to give up on Williams joining the 2023-2024 roster.