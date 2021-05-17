Nextdoor neighbors pass the positivity: Memphis family spreads joy with their rainbow baby

“With the loss that we had experienced, there was weeping, but Joy, our daughter who is over there in the other room, she came later,” said Katy Leech.

Through the bad, there is always some good.

That is how we met Joy.

When light shines through water, you get a rainbow, a symbol of hope and promise for many.

“All of her smiles are just precious to me,” said Katy Leech, a Memphis resident and our Nextdoor neighbor.

Leech got her hope following a miscarriage in 2019.

“Three weeks later found out at our first ultrasound that our baby no longer had a heartbeat. It was a missed miscarriage. That was absolutely painful and very difficult,” said Leech.

Katy Leech and her husband leaned into each other, their family, and their faith.

“Honestly, we just trusted God in that and felt like if this is something He is going to allow, then we are looking forward to seeing if He’s going to allow another life in its place,” said Leech.

On December 28, 2020, hope found its way to the Leech family.

“We gave birth to our rainbow baby,” said Leech.

Rainbow baby is a term for babies born after a miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death.

“I am actually myself a rainbow baby. My mom also lost her first pregnancy. I knew my life wouldn’t have been here if that first baby hadn’t been born. I knew that that could be redeemed,” said Leech.

It is redemption that for the Leech's, came during the time of uncertainty.

“There were a lot of health concerns obviously with the pandemic even just going to the doctor’s office,” said Leech. “One of our favorite verses is “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.”

It's a name fitted for their baby girl, Joy.

“With the loss that we had experienced, there was weeping, but Joy, our daughter who is over there in the other room, she came later,” said Leech. “Her life and the journey we went on to have her has been a testimony and a gift. We’re very grateful for her.”