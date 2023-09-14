Car crash causes fire on Highway 51 in north Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Drivers may see delays along Highway 51 in north Shelby County because of a car crash that caused a fire.
Millington Police said they were on the scene - along with Millington and Shelby County Fire - about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. It happened along Highway 51 northbound at Sullivan Rd.
Police said one car was involved. They have not said if anyone was injured.
Drivers should avoid the area while firefighters put out the flames. Police said drivers can use Wilkinsville as an alternate route.