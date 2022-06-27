TDOT to suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates, state routes from July 1-5

TDOT said closures will begin July 1 at 6 a.m. and end on July 5 at 6 a.m. and it will provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said it will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes from July 1 through July 5.

TDOT said closures will begin July 1 at 6 a.m. and end on July 5 at 6 a.m. and it will provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.

AAA predicts record travel in Tennessee this year, with over one million Tennesseans taking a trip and 92% of them driving, according to a press release.

“With so many people hitting the road we want to do all we can to ensure they reach their destinations safely and without necessary delays,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We are doing so by suspending lane closures during this busy holiday travel time.”

Motorists will still see some long-term lane closures on construction projects, TDOT said. While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on-site in zones, and reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect.

According to TDOT, drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

For the latest construction activity and SmartWay traffic cameras, click here.