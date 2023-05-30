Be prepared for the I-55 bridge to be shut down and traffic changes in June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is closing the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge for construction and repair work in June.
TDOT said from Friday, June 9 from 8 p.m. until Monday, June 12 at 6 a.m., the bridge will be closed as crews work on the I-55 and Crump interchange. They will be setting beams for the new Wisconsin Bridge, constructing of cross-over at the east end of I-55 bridge, and conducting repair work on the I-55 bridge.
All work is weather dependent.
Here’s a list of the areas affected from TDOT:
Friday, June 9 from 8:00 pm until Monday, June 12 at 6:00 am
- I-55 SB will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas
- I-55 NB will be closed at South Parkway* in Tennessee
- *Local traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit
- I-55 SB ramp will be closed
- Crump Boulevard WB will be closed**
- **Local traffic only at South Third Street / will have to exit at Metal Museum Drive
- Crump Boulevard EB from Alston will be open
- Crump Boulevard WB ramp to Riverside Drive NB will be closed
- Riverside Drive NB will be closed
- Metal Museum Drive to I-55 NB will be closed
A detour will be posted. You can also take a look at this map.
Beginning Monday, June 12 at 6 a.m. TDOT said there will be new traffic patterns.
- I-55 SB outside lane will be closed from the west end of the I-55 bridge through the project site and the SB inside lane will cross over at the east end of the I-55 bridge and share the current I-55 NB cloverleaf ramp with I-55 NB
- I-55 NB outside lane of the cloverleaf ramp will be closed to allow for I-55 SB use
- Crump Boulevard WB will be closed (local traffic only beyond South Third Street)***
- *** Crump WB local traffic to Metal Museum Drive will be able to utilize the detour that goes down Crump WB ramp to Riverside Drive NB / crosses over Riverside Drive / goes up Riverside Drive SB ramp to I-55 NB and then can exit at Metal Museum Drive
- Riverside Drive SB will remain closed at Carolina
- Riverside Drive NB will remain closed to Carolina
- Wisconsin will remain closed
- Channel 3 ramp to Riverside Drive SB will remain closed
- Channel 3 ramp from Riverside Drive SB will remain closed