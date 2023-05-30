Be prepared for the I-55 bridge to be shut down and traffic changes in June

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is closing the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge for construction and repair work in June.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is closing the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge for construction and repair work in June.

TDOT said from Friday, June 9 from 8 p.m. until Monday, June 12 at 6 a.m., the bridge will be closed as crews work on the I-55 and Crump interchange. They will be setting beams for the new Wisconsin Bridge, constructing of cross-over at the east end of I-55 bridge, and conducting repair work on the I-55 bridge.

All work is weather dependent.

Here’s a list of the areas affected from TDOT:

Friday, June 9 from 8:00 pm until Monday, June 12 at 6:00 am

I-55 SB will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas

I-55 NB will be closed at South Parkway* in Tennessee

*Local traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit

I-55 SB ramp will be closed

Crump Boulevard WB will be closed**

**Local traffic only at South Third Street / will have to exit at Metal Museum Drive

Crump Boulevard EB from Alston will be open

Crump Boulevard WB ramp to Riverside Drive NB will be closed

Riverside Drive NB will be closed

Metal Museum Drive to I-55 NB will be closed

A detour will be posted. You can also take a look at this map.

Beginning Monday, June 12 at 6 a.m. TDOT said there will be new traffic patterns.