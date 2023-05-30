x
Be prepared for the I-55 bridge to be shut down and traffic changes in June

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is closing the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge for construction and repair work in June.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is closing the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge for construction and repair work in June.

TDOT said from Friday, June 9 from 8 p.m. until Monday, June 12 at 6 a.m., the bridge will be closed as crews work on the I-55 and Crump interchange. They will be setting beams for the new Wisconsin Bridge, constructing of cross-over at the east end of I-55 bridge, and conducting repair work on the I-55 bridge.

All work is weather dependent.

Here’s a list of the areas affected from TDOT:

Friday, June 9 from 8:00 pm until Monday, June 12 at 6:00 am

  • I-55 SB will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas
  • I-55 NB will be closed at South Parkway* in Tennessee
  • *Local traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit
  • I-55 SB ramp will be closed
  • Crump Boulevard WB will be closed**
  • **Local traffic only at South Third Street / will have to exit at Metal Museum Drive
  • Crump Boulevard EB from Alston will be open
  • Crump Boulevard WB ramp to Riverside Drive NB will be closed
  • Riverside Drive NB will be closed
  • Metal Museum Drive to I-55 NB will be closed 
Credit: TDOT

A detour will be posted. You can also take a look at this map.

Credit: TDOT

Beginning Monday, June 12 at 6 a.m. TDOT said there will be new traffic patterns.

  • I-55 SB outside lane will be closed from the west end of the I-55 bridge through the project site and the SB inside lane will cross over at the east end of the I-55 bridge and share the current I-55 NB cloverleaf ramp with I-55 NB
  • I-55 NB outside lane of the cloverleaf ramp will be closed to allow for I-55 SB use
  • Crump Boulevard WB will be closed (local traffic only beyond South Third Street)***
  • *** Crump WB local traffic to Metal Museum Drive will be able to utilize the detour that goes down Crump WB ramp to Riverside Drive NB / crosses over Riverside Drive / goes up Riverside Drive SB ramp to I-55 NB and then can exit at Metal Museum Drive
  • Riverside Drive SB will remain closed at Carolina
  • Riverside Drive NB will remain closed to Carolina
  • Wisconsin will remain closed
  • Channel 3 ramp to Riverside Drive SB will remain closed
  • Channel 3 ramp from Riverside Drive SB will remain closed
Credit: TDOT

