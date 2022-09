The closures affect all southbound traffic that will shift into the inside northbound lanes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lane closures are happening all along Interstate 55 in Memphis Tuesday night.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, they start at 8 p.m. and won't end until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

