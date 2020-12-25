Travelers still flying during holiday season despite COVID-19 concerns

Flyers said seeing family is worth the risk of traveling in the middle of a pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Despite warnings from public health experts to stay at home this holiday season due to the pandemic, millions of Americans are still traveling to see loved ones.

Many people at airports said they’ll still follow precautions, like social distancing, while they journey.

“Now I was able to travel and I’ve done six tests before I came because I want to make sure that he’s safe,” said holiday traveler Elsa Sosa.

Sosa traveled on a nearly empty plane on Christmas Eve to make it to Memphis, all to see her grandson.

“Always through video, that’s how we’ve communicated all these months," she said. "It’s very difficult, I’m really nervous to meet him.”

HOLIDAY TRAVEL: @flymemphis is pretty quiet this Christmas Eve. TSA projects 3,100 employees & passengers passing through MEM’s checkpoint.



Despite health experts warning travelers to stay at home because of the raging pandemic, people say seeing family this year was a must. pic.twitter.com/56IKkGHKHF — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) December 24, 2020

The Centers for Disease Control stressed that the best way to protect yourself is to postpone travel and remain home, but for Sosa not seeing family wasn’t an option.

“It’s actually my first grandson, and so it’s very important for me to be there for him for Christmas," said the grandmother. "It’s emotional because I lost my mom also, I don’t have her. So it’s emotional for me to be away from home, but to come here to Memphis to be with my daughter.”

Memphis resident Demarcus White also traveled this Christmas season.

“I understand that they tell us we don’t need to be traveling but, ugh, that’s ain’t going to happen.”

White will be headed to Las Vegas.

“I don’t want to stop my life because of something that’s going to come anyway," said White. "It’s COVID, you know a lot of stuff going on. So, I look at it as still enjoy life.”