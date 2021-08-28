Mississippi Task Force 1 heads to Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Ida

The team is expected to arrive in Hancock County Saturday night.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Mississippi Task Force 1 (MSTF1) Urban Search and Rescue Team is headed to the Gulf Coast as the area prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Ida.

The team is expected to arrive in Hancock County Saturday night.

The storm is currently forecasted to make landfall along the Louisiana Coastline Sunday. Predictions said there could be a 7–11-foot storm surge along the Mississippi gulf coast.

The 35-member MSTF1 team includes people from DeSoto County EMA, Southaven FD, Olive Branch FD, Lafayette County FD, Lafayette County EMA, Tupelo FD, Cornith FD, Water Valley FD, Amory FD, and Mississippi Fire Academy.

The team is led by DeSoto County EMA Director Chris Olson and Deputy Task Force Leader Ben Mcminn.

The group specializes in swift water and residential rescues. They can also take on technical rescues, trench operations, and structural collapse operations.

“Hurricane IDA is likely to result in life-threatening storm surge and significant flooding,” said Olson. “Our team is prepared and ready to remain in the region as long as needed.”

DeSoto County officials said the area is expected to see 4-6 inches of rain from Hurricane Ida. A number of DeSoto County EMA members are on alert to respond to any emergencies if needed.