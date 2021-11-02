How to conserve your home's energy during winter weather

MLGW and Memphis residents are preparing their homes for winter weather ahead of this week's ice storm.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis Light Gas and Water has crews all over Shelby County ready to hit the ground running in preparation for the ice storm headed this way.

MLGW provided some tips on saving energy when ice and colder temperatures hit the Mid-South Residents said they’re doing what they can to prepare.

“It’s supposed to get bad,” said resident Alex Moseley. “We’ve you know just been bundling up leaving the faucets running.”

Residents like Moseley said they’re dreading the ice storm that’s expected overnight.

But they’re using caution.

“I can’t recommend enough for customers,” said MLGW’S Gale Jones Carson. “Please do not heat your homes with ovens. It is very dangerous. Just don’t do it.”

Carson Wednesday afternoon warned against putting generators in homes and using them in garages.

“Even if we don’t get hit by ice, we are going to have the cold temperatures,” said Carson. “So there are just a number of things that customers can do to keep themselves warm and control their energy consumption.”

To save on your home’s energy and keep utility costs down you can lower your thermostat at night, turn off your thermostat when gone for four or more hours, use extra blankets and close garage doors

You can also cover foundation vents, close blinds and curtains at night and on cloudy days, open blinds on sunny days for warmth, plus place rolled up towels inside against the bottom exterior of doors and windows to block air drafts.