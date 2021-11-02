"Staying home, staying out of the way." | Mid-South drivers are anticipating dangerous driving conditions with icy roadways

It's recommended you stay home to avoid the possibly dangerous roads

BARTLETT, Tenn. — For any driver, an incoming ice storm is a sign to stay off the roads as much as possible. Driver Charles Robinson said he's planning to be extra cautious Wednesday night going into Thursday as an ice storm is predicted for the Mid-South.

"Staying home, staying out of the way," Robinson said.

Most drivers told Local 24 News they aren't so confident with driving on icy streets.

"It’s dangerous," Robinson said. "I think everybody should be at home when conditions like this happen."

Shelby County crews are making sure they are extra prepared for inclement weather. They spent all day Wednesday salting the roads in anticipation of cold temperatures.

Drivers, like Cato Johnson, said the efforts from Shelby County to secure the roads make them feel a little safer.

"The city and the county always really do a great job, so I give them a lot of credit," Johnson said. "They work hard. The people who are responsible are very responsible for taking care of the roads."

If you do have to go out, it's advised you reduce your speed, leave extra room between other cars, and give yourself more time to get to where you must be.

In the next hour and a half roads are expected to start getting icy in the #MidSouth.



Here at Hwy 64 and New Brunswick Rd. in Bartlett, cars are still going the speed limit, but drivers are anticipating dangerous conditions tonight and tomorrow. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/B8thkPxLN7 — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) February 11, 2021

Drivers, like Magaly Ramirez, said they aren't taking any chances with the roads.

"Just gauge the conditions," Ramirez said. "If you feel that it’s hazardous then possibly consider staying home."

Your safety is the most important thing, so be extra cautious of the road conditions.

"If you’re not confident you need to be extra careful, you need to be extra courteous, and if at all possible, stay at home," Johnson said.