Warming center open to those without power

A warming center in North Memphis is open to those without electricity following Thursday's ice storm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the cold temperatures and ice comes power outages.

While Memphis Light Gas & Water is working hard to turn the power on in homes across the city, there’s the option of a warming center for those without heat.

If you’re finding yourself without power because of the wintry mix that’s hit the Mid-South, you can seek warmth at 1560 North Hollywood Street which is being used as a warming center until further notice.

Thursday night Memphis neighborhoods braced for freezing temperatures and an ice storm.

It left travelers on the road using extra caution and caused some damage from downed trees.

MLGW reported that over 10,000 customers were impacted by outages as a result.

If you’re still without power in your home you can seek shelter at the Hollywood Community Center which is acting as a warming center until further notice. pic.twitter.com/Ku94ptaCWq — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) February 12, 2021

“The city has activated it’s warming centers,“ said Memphis Fire Department’s Lt. Wayne Cooke.

If you’re still without power the city says you can seek shelter in the Memphis warming center at the Hollywood Community Center.

“We do have MATA bus access and they will come out and pick you up,” Cooke said.

The warming center will be open for 24 hours due to the dangerously colder weather.

“Warming centers are places where you can escape these rigid temperatures for the night,” said Cooke. “This center is set up on a continuous basis until further notice.”

If you need overnight shelter you’re encouraged to go to the Memphis Union Mission located at 383 Poplar Avenue or the Salvation Army at 696 Jackson Avenue.