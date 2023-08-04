2nd annual 'Community Easter Extravaganza' hosted by Hollywood Community Center in North Memphis

The event featured 10,000 Easter eggs for kids to hunt, 500 Easter baskets, food, music and vaccinations.

The Hollywood Community Center held their "Telisa Franklin and Friends 2nd Annual Community Easter Extravaganza on Saturday.

The event featured 10,000 Easter eggs for kids to hunt, 500 Easter baskets, food, music and vaccinations.

The event also offered information about the Hollywood Community Center in North Memphis and how to get involved.

Event organizer Telisa Franklin said free events like this one are a blessing to many throughout the community.

"It's imperative that we have free community events," Franklin said. "We understand everybody in every community may not have the same social economics as others, but its important that the people who are blessed can go back and be a blessing, and so they can understand and their children understand that they have the same opportunities regardless of what zip code they're in."

While providing free opportunities for the community, Telisa is also providing opportunities for those looking to volunteer at the center.