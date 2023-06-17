NAACP Memphis chapter to host annual 'Freedom Fund' celebration with journalist Don Lemon as keynote speaker

The keynote speaker is award-winning journalist Don Lemon, and ABC24's Rudy Williams will emceeing the evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NAACP Memphis branch will be holding its annual "Freedom Fund" celebration on Saturday night at the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts and Education.

The keynote speaker is award-winning journalist Don Lemon, and ABC24's Rudy Williams will emceeing the evening event.

The annual celebration is organized to celebrate "over 100 years of fighting for the advancement of people of color" and to raise funds to promote social justice and equality.

The celebration's theme this year is "This is Power."

Organizers stressed the importance of the organization.

"This is our largest fundraiser every year," said vice president Gale Jones. "We fund our programming with the funds we receive from the Freedom Fund celebration."

Vickie Terry is the Executive Director of the NAACP Memphis chapter. She referenced the group's community work in distributing water last year and in February of 2023.

"We were able to pass out water to the community, so all the things the community needs, the NAACP is her for," Terry said.