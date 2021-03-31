Former Harrah's Tunica Resort will be getting a $140 Million non-gaming redevelopment

The redevelopment will include the renovation of current assets and new construction of a 20-acre water park and youth sports complex.

ROBINSONVILLE, Mississippi — Tunica Hospitality & Entertainment, LLC, announced Wednesday the planned commencement of a $140 million redevelopment of the former Harrah’s Tunica Resort in Robinsonville, Mississippi, to include the new construction of a 20-acre water park and a Youth Sports Complex along with the renovation of two hotels, a convention center, a spa and salon, a 100-acre private lake, a family fun center with an all-ages video arcade, a sporting clay and hunting center, an RV Park, a boardwalk with dining, retail, and entertainment venues, and an 18-hole golf course renovation by Rees Jones.

“We are excited to announce this $140 million redevelopment of the former Harrah’s Tunica Resort and look forward to sharing more information with the public in the upcoming weeks. This property is truly one-of-a-kind, and we believe adding an amazing water park and other family-friendly amenities will enhance our guest’s experience and create a destination for all age groups in this region and beyond,” said Co-Developer Tom DeMuth, Managing Director of Summit Smith Development.

The resort will be managed by Aimbridge Hospitality, LLC (www.aimbridgehospitality.com), based in Plano, Texas.

The project will be completed in phases with phase one to include portions of the 20-acre water park which is expected to be completed late summer 2022. When completed, the resort will employ over 650 people.

Water park plans were recently finalized to include a Lazy River; a DownUnder™ drop capsule slides; a concessions area; two swim-up bars with tables and benches; restrooms and locker rooms; raft bowl slide; shallow sunning area with spray features; kids slides; floatable walk area; water volleyball area; water basketball area; flow rider area with bleachers; and more features and attractions added at later date.

When completed in 2022, the resort will include: