Going to a casino in Tunica County? Bring a mask

While Gov. Reeves lifted a statewide mask mandate in Mississippi, Tunica County and the Mississippi Gaming Commission still require masks to be worn

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss — If you are planning on going to a casino in Tunica County, Mississippi, bring cash and a mask.

Earlier this week, Gov. Tate Reeves lifted a statewide mask mandate in Mississippi.

Thursday, the Mississippi Gaming Commission issued new operating guidelines which includes the requirement that guests were masks. Here is what the MGC said about masks: “All persons in indoor public areas of a casino property shall be required to wear a mask or face shield covering the nose and mouth. Persons may remove masks temporarily while eating or drinking or when asked by casino staff for identification.”

Also, Tunica County still requires masks to be worn. Here is the Facebook post that details the county’s mask mandate.

During the July 13, 2020 meeting, the Tunica County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance requiring the wearing of a face covering in Tunica County with limited exceptions in an effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, March 2, 2021,Governor Reeves issued Executive Order 1549 to replace previous orders concerning face coverings. With recommendations, the local ordinance regarding face coverings remains in effect until further notice for Tunica County.

The wearing of a face covering, practicing social distance, and other safety precautions have minimized the spread of the virus in Tunica County. Please continue to use best practices by wearing the face covering while in public, practice social distancing and wash hands as recommended by the CDC.

The Tunica County COVID-19 Task Force will continue to monitor the cases, vaccines, as well as enforcement of the ordinance, until the Tunica County Board of Supervisors rescinds the order.

Any questions or concerns my (sic) be addressed to the Tunica County COVID-19 Task Force and Emergency Management Agency by calling Leron Weeks, EMA Director or Becky Pope at 662-363-4012.

