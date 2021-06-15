Look out Memphis, we're going to find our next Miss Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 30 young women from across Tennessee will gather in Memphis at the end of this month for the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition.
The Miss America organization was careful to name this a "competition" instead of a "pageant" so that the focus will be on the women's intelligence and talent.
Tourism officials say the event being held in the Bluff City is a "godsend" after COVID's economic impact last year. Plus, Miss Tennessee officials say that the competition has special ties to Memphis.
"It started here with the crowning of Miss Memphis, Kellye Cash, who was Tennessee's only Miss America, was attending Memphis State University when she was crowned Miss Tennessee, and then Miss America 1987, and she will also be an integral part of this week," says Joe Albright from the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition.
Contestants will arrive in town June 27th and will have several days of rehearsals at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts.
A new Miss Tennessee will be crowned July 3rd and will compete for the title of Miss America in December.