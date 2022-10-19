Documentary on Memphis' iconic Rendezvous to debut at Indie Memphis Film Festival | Here's how you can watch the world premiere

"The 'Vous" dives deep into the meat of the culture, politics and history of the legendary Rendezvous. The documentary will make its debut right here in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A legendary Memphis BBQ institution is set to hit the big screen with a world-premiere right here in the Bluff City.

"The 'Vous", a documentary about the world-famous Rendezvous, dives deep into the lives of the friendly faces that work at the downtown BBQ joint as it celebrates its 70th anniversary.

The documentary is making it's world premiere Saturday, October 22, at the 2022 Indie Memphis Film Festival, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The in-person screening is at Playhouse on the Square at 2:50 p.m. The directors, Jack Porter Lofton and Jeff Dailey, and stars of the movie will be available afterwards for a Q&A.

The film, with a runtime of just over an hour and 20 minutes, will also be available to stream online October 22-24.