Mid-South Fair announces music lineup | Here's who's playing

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The music lineup has been announced for the annual Mid-South Fair set for Sept. 22-Oct. 2 at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.

Organizers said Tuesday performances held outdoors at the Main Stage are free with admission. The schedule features more than 20 acts and DJs spread out across nine days of the Mid-South Fair's 11-day run. In addition to concerts on the Main Stage, Jon Pardi is set to perform inside the Landers Center on Sept. 29.

Tickets to Pardi's show are available on Ticketmaster and provide free access to the Mid-South Fair before or after the event.

Here's the full music lineup:

Thursday, Sept. 22: Frank Ray at 6:30 p.m. and LOCASH at 7:45 p.m. presented by 94.1 The Wolf

Friday, Sept. 23: Charvey at 5:45 p.m. and 2 Drink Minimum at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24: Jay Jones at 7 p.m. and J.R. Moore at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25: Latin musicians perform throughout the day, including Freddy Vega Jr., Kumbia Brothers, Grupo Zebu, Banda Cerro Viejo, Los Cantadores and DJ Ron

Tuesday, Sept. 27: Reagan Strange at 5:15 p.m., Sow & Tether at 6 p.m. and Ellie Holcomb at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29: Deep Roots at 6 p.m., Carlos Ecos at 8 p.m. and Jon Pardi at 7 p.m. inside Landers Center arena

Friday, Sept. 30: Kevin & Bethany Paige at 6 p.m., Ingram Hill at 7:15 p.m. and Bailey Zimmerman at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1: DJ Saint at 4 p.m., Bassventura at 5 p.m., DJ May Jayy at 6 p.m., Snow at 7 p.m. and DJ Epic at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2: Hairspray Nation at 5:30 p.m., CONNR at 6:45 p.m. and Playa Fly at 8 p.m.

“Whether you’re young or seasoned, a local or a visitor, this year’s music slate is loaded with a variety of incredible musicians and artists,” said Todd Mastry, Landers Center’s executive director. “I’m really impressed with how our team was able to weave in local talent with nationally known artists like Bailey Zimmerman and Ellie Holcomb. Not to mention, the show Jon Pardi is going to bring inside the arena on the second Thursday. All nine concert days are going to be a treat and I cannot wait.”