Music will fill the streets to end Memphis Music Month

All month the city has been putting on events celebrating Memphis’ music heritage and the month is going out with a bang.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — October is Memphis Means Music month. All month the city has been putting on events celebrating Memphis’ music heritage and the month is going out with a bang. Friday night will be Memphis Music on Main Street. Putting a cap on a month filled with the city’s sound.

The city will put live music on either side of Main Street during the monthly Trolley Night. One stage will be on the corner of Beale Street and Main while the other will be on the corner of G.E. Patterson and Main. On each stage will be one of four local acts throughout the night, The PRVLG, North Mississippi All-Stars, Southern Avenue, Dottie, and Al Kapone.

Alphonso Bailey, better known as Al Kapone, describes himself as a Memphis rap pioneer. He began rapping on the Memphis scene in the 1990’s paving the way for the rappers of today like Moneybagg Yo and Pooh Schiesty.

“When it comes to music and Memphis, you almost can’t say Memphis without music,” Kapone said. “There’s so much about Memphis that inspires me and makes me want to throw my M’s up all day. Memphis pride with me, I just get excited talking about it.”

🕺🚎 Two more days until the LAST and BIGGEST Trolley Night of the year!



From Halloween festivities to closing out Memphis Music Month, this is a night you won’t want to miss!



Swipe to see your #MemphisMusicOnMain / #TrolleyNight map and schedule!



📸: @walkingpants pic.twitter.com/Wce66lksfG — Downtown Memphis (@DowntownMemphis) October 27, 2021

Memphis Music on Main will be the final event of the month long celebration of the city’s music. Vice President of Memphis Tourism, Leah Gafni said there are few places with as much live music as the Bluff City.

“Memphis means music. Music is a part of this city. There are always amazing events going on. This month in particular, there were amazing events like the Soulsville Festival which benefits the Stax Museum and the Stax Academy. You had the Tambourine Bash for Music Export Memphis,” Gafni said. “All the amazing live music which you can find any night of the week. You can find amazing live music that you can’t find anywhere else and we’re really fortunate. I think some of us take for granted how amazing it is to live in this city.”

Music will begin at 2:30 Friday in Barboro Alley near Main Street and Union Avenue. The main stage acts will begin at 6:00. Businesses along Main Street will have events going on throughout the night and it’s all free to the public.