'Queen Rising' is in theaters now: why it's a tribute to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Queen Rising, a Memphis film in every sense of the word, is in theaters now.

The film follows a struggling school teacher named Madison who strikes a book deal that could help solve her financial problems. As she dives into the dark past surrounding the “College Town Slayings,” she realizes it may not be the past after all.

The movie shines a light on the Bluff City. The majority of the cast and crew are from Memphis, the city where the movie was filmed and set in.

The cast took a lot of pride in what this movie will mean for Memphis Friday when Queen Rising held its red carpet premiere at the Malco Paradiso in East Memphis.

"Being in this film is really an accomplishment, like this is a moment in Memphis history,” Kenon Walker, who plays officer Parker in the movie, said. “When people see this, not only just in Memphis … this is going to shine a whole other light on Memphis and what independent artists in the Memphis artistic community can do.”