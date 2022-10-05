Volunteers to paint rainbows on remaining crosswalks at Cooper & Young this weekend

Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, volunteers will begin painting the remaining three crosswalks. An outdoor drag show and ceremony are planned for Sunday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis LGBTQ+ community will be celebrating the installation of Phase II of the rainbow crosswalk in Cooper Young this weekend.

The first phase was completed in 2019, with one side of the four crosswalks at the intersection of Cooper St. and Young Ave. in midtown painted as a rainbow. That crosswalk was repainted in 2020 for longevity.

Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, volunteers will begin painting the remaining three crosswalks. An outdoor drag show and ceremony are planned for Sunday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. to celebrate. All ages are welcome.

Memphis City Beautiful Commissioner and founder of the Rainbow Crosswalk Project in Memphis Jerred Price said this is the first rainbow crosswalk in Tennessee.

“We are so excited to be able to complete phase 2 of the state’s first rainbow crosswalk” said Price in a news release. “Memphis is about love; it’s about diversity and inclusion of all walks of life. And we look forward to celebrating this project with the LGBTQ+ community. Cooper Young has one of the highest concentrations of same-sex households in the southeast United States, and we can’t wait to bring even more color and art to this wonderful, loving neighborhood” he added.

Memphis Police will be on hand in the neighborhood for safety as the crosswalks are painted.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer can email jerred@jerredprice.com.