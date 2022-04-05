Blues musician Taj Mahal gets Orpheum sidewalk star

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music composer, vocalist and multi-Grammy winner Taj Mahal got a star on the historic Orpheum Theatre's sidewalk Wednesday.
The Orpheum Theatre Group and the Blues Foundation partnered for the star installation.
Mahal's hit Columbia album release, "Taj Mahal" in 1968, was the highlight of modern-day reworkings of vintage tunes.
Mahal said it's an honor for Memphis to honor him and to stay with his music career for so long.
"It's opened up and so many more youngsters are out there today," Mahal said. "I'm not going to mention all of their names, but there are quite a few of them. It's about 50 of them coming along real good. That's where my excitement is at the moment — in the future. It is bright, so bright it needs to be wearing shades. I just can't tell you. It'll be (Thursday) morning when I realized this has happened because this is amazing."
The 2022 Blues Hall of Fame Induction happened right after the installation at the Halloran Centre.