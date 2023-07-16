Here are some reminders for keeping pets safe in the summer heat

The ASPCA warns that young, old, overweight, thick-coated and flat-faced pets are most at risk of overheating.

Heat sure takes a toll on people in the Mid-South, but humans aren't the only ones that are affected.

The ASPCA warns that young, old, overweight, thick-coated and flat-faced pets are most at risk of overheating, but all furry friends could benefit from their caretakers following some pointers.

Here are a few reminders when it comes to keeping your pet safe in the summer heat:

It is never safe to leave your furry friend in the car in the heat — even in the shade or with windows cracked.

Brushing out excess fluff and trimming extra length could help manage the extra heat but going overboard isn't the answer.

Experts say a full summer-shave could lead to sunburn or even overheating.

The pavement can also get too hot for your pets' paws — potentially even burning them, so opt for cooler sidewalks and soft grass when possible on hot days.

It's also always critical to make sure your dog has plenty of water, though it can be easy for you to forget that on long walks. If you are planning a day outdoors, pack them their own water bottle.