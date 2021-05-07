MAS is pleading for your help

The shelter says it needs more foster and adoptive homes because the shelter is so full.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services says they haven't had to euthanize an animal to make space since March of 2020 and they want to keep that trend going.

But now they're struggling to find enough room for all the pets coming in.

To help make room, they're offering $20 dollar dog and cat adoptions for the entire month of July.

"We are packed to the gills. We have dogs waiting in holding kennels that can't even get onto the adoption floor yet because we just have so many animals coming in. So we are calling on the community, please help us get these animals back out our front doors so we can continue our lifesaving work," says Director Memphis Animal Services Alexis Pugh.

The adoption fee includes the pet being spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated as well as a collar, leash, and customized ID tag.