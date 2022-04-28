How you can meet the wallabies at the Memphis Zoo

Zoo officials announced the new VIP Wallaby Encounter, which allows visitors to go behind the scenes at the wallaby habitat at the KangaZoo Exhibit.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After making headlines and going viral, the wallabies at the Memphis Zoo are now ready for meet and greets with their adoring public.

Zoo officials announced the new VIP Wallaby Encounter, which allows visitors to go behind the scenes at the wallaby habitat at the KangaZoo Exhibit. Folks will learn about the mob, and the zoo said the wallabies could come up for a greeting and may even eat out of the visitors’ hands. But that’s not guaranteed.

The cost is $160 for up to five guests per encounter, with a one-day digital photo pass included. It’s recommended for ages 4 and up. The zoo said the encounters last about 15 minutes and run over rough terrain.

Learn more about the Wallaby Encounters at https://www.memphiszoo.org/wallaby-vip

The new encounters come after one wallaby tried to make a break for it during storms earlier this month. Honeybunch went missing after flash flooding April 13th caused Lick Creek at the KangaZoo exhibit to overflow. The other animals at the time were safely relocated to the zoo’s animal hospital.

Honeybunch didn’t get far. Zookeepers spotted tracks the morning of April 15th, which led to Honeybunch hiding out in a service yard near Rainbow Lake still on zoo property. In the end, zoo officials said Honeybunch was okay after his quick trip.