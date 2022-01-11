Applications open for Contemporary Arts Memphis' second Summer Fellowship Program

The free program is open to Memphis-area students currently in 10th and 11th grades

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Contemporary Arts Memphis, the region’s first organization focused on identifying and nurturing the next generation of visual artists, has opened its application process for its 2023 Summer Fellowship Program.

This program is for student artists in the Memphis area who are currently in the 10th and 11th grades, seeking a career in visual arts.

“We are excited to welcome applications for the second summer fellowship program after a resounding success last year,” said Derek Fordjour, CAM Founder, native Memphian, and New York based artist. “I know personally the challenges of coming of age as a young artist in Memphis. Our entire program centers around the developmental needs and challenges of visual artists in high school with hopes to build creative lives in the future”.

The progam will begin Sunday, June 4 and conclude Friday, June 30.

The CAM Summer Fellowship is a free, four-week sleep-away program open to students entering 11th or 12th grade in Memphis and the surrounding areas. Fellows will receive university level instruction, live independently on the campgrounds with chef prepared meals included.

The first three weeks of the program will be spent sleep-away style at St. Columba Camp and Retreat Center in North Memphis. Students can expect college-level instruction at the University of Memphis, specialized workshops from industry professionals, time in the studio, and peer-focused group discussions.

The fourth week of the program will be spent in New York City, where Fellows will find themselves at the center of the global artworld. They will visit world-class art museums, meet leading contemporary artists and arts professionals.

The program is designed to empower young artists early in their development in ways that improve their artmaking, expand their thinking, inspire ambition, and expose them to experiences that better inform their professional journey.

After the completion of the Summer Fellowship, all Fellows will participate in year-round programming including collaborations with other arts institutions, mentoring, portfolio development and continued skill-building.

The application process includes submitting a portfolio of artwork, a brief questionnaire, academic transcript, and personal references. Finalists will be interviewed either in person or virtually. The 25 students chosen for CAM’s Fellowship will be notified in early April 2023.