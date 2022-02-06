x
Applications are open for West Memphis' teen Summer Jobs program

Teens ages 16 to 18 could make up to $1500 working about 25 hours a week.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A new summer program is helping teens in West Memphis, Arkansas, get to work this summer.

They could make up to $1500 working about 25 hours a week.

It's a six-week program for teens 16 to 18-years-old. They must live in West Memphis or attend school there. Recent high school graduates can also apply.

The goal is not just to give teens the chance to earn money but learn other business skills.

On Fridays, they will go to the city council offices and hear from guest speakers about conflict resolution, financial literacy, and crisis management.

Find the application HERE.

We are calling all 16-18 year old West Memphis youth. APPLY NOW for Mayor McClendon’s Youth Empowerment Summer Jobs...

Posted by The City of West Memphis on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

