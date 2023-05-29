Arkabutla Lake park leaders give people the 'OK' to celebrate Memorial Day there despite dam issues

Park leaders said the structural issues will not impact people, since they will be away from where the structural damage is, and since water levels are low enough.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you plan on spending time at Arkabutla Lake in Mississippi on Memorial Day, park officials say it looks like it would be a good day to do so. They have given people the "OK" to be there, now that water levels are safe.

This comes after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, who manages the dam, recently found structural issues there earlier this month, causing road closures and a flash flood watch for the region, but park leaders said that should not stop lake goers from enjoying the holiday there.

Memorial Day is actually Arkabutla Lake's busiest summer holiday weekend, so a heavy presence is expected at the lake and picnic areas.

Park leaders said the structural issues will not have an impact on people since they will be away from where the structural damage is, and since water levels are right where they need to be this time of the year.

“We don’t expect any significant recreation impacts for Memorial Day weekend other than what areas we’ve closed below the dam,” U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Natural Resources Specialist Chris Gurner said.

During the summer months, is when Gurner, who helps operate the dam said people should start to see some impacts from lower water, but definitely not on Memorial Day.

“Some of our boat ramps will become unusable and we’ll do our best to communicate what ramps are open for people that want to access the lake for boaters to come out,” Gurner explained.

Gurner said they have had to make a few closures in picnic areas below the dam, where they are doing the investigative work.

That is where Wardell Wilson said the idea of his non-profit organization called Dam-Crappie-Warriors was birthed, just three years ago while he and a group of friends were fishing and decided to start feeding the community with what they caught.

“One day I said, ‘Why don’t we just keep these fish, clean them, and just start cooking and see what happens? And bingo!’ It was six of us, and now, it’s about 12 of us feeding the whole community,’” Wilson expressed.

They actually have been able to feed more people in this new location every Thursday, since it is easier to access.

Gurner said engineers have lowered the water levels to 220 feet, which is right where it is supposed to be around this time of the year, and they plan on dropping it even more.

“These lakes like Arkabutla…were built for flood control, so our primary purpose is to store water and hold back what could be potential flood waters for areas below the dam and downstream,” Gurner stated.

Wilson said when they drop the water level even more, it will be easier for those who fish.

“With them having to dump the water, and they’re trying to get that lake at about 210, 207 [feet]…when that happens, we’re going to be happy because it’ll be easy to find the fish when the water is low,” Wilson added. “It will corral the fish and we’ll be able to go and get what we want in less time than it’ll take when the water is 220, 229. It’s hard to find that fish.”

If you are going to go to the lake on Monday, Gurner also advised that you use caution and practice safety by wearing a life jacket.