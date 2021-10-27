How the revamped Tennessee sex offender registry website can help protect children

The TBI has updated the sex offender registry website so it's easier to search where registered offenders live near you

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has rebuilt the state's sex offender registry website so it's easier to use and find resources to stop abuse.

“In thinking about updates to the registry, we’ve worked to listen to feedback from the public and our law enforcement partners,” TBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Shelly Smitherman said. “We’ve also looked at surrounding states for ideas we think will make ours easier-to-use and more helpful to the public.”

The new Tennessee sex offender registry has more email notifications, a heightened focus on fugitive offenders, and gives people training resources related to personal and digital safety.

Memphis Child Advocacy Center's executive director Virginia Stallworth said this is a great tool for parents to utilize.

"Checking the sex offender registry is a must when you’re vetting someone who is spending any time with your children," Stallworth said.

The TBI said you can now submit tips if you believe the information on an offender's profile is incorrect and be alerted if it has changed. The map of where registered offenders live is also updated with a search bar for names, streets, and counties.

"Any new neighborhood you are spending time in, living, renting, or bought go to that sex offender registry and check it out," Stallworth said. "So that if there are known people in your neighborhood you know where they are."

Stallworth said this is an important tool, but not the only one. She recommends sexual abuse prevention training such as Stewards of Children as well as other training provided by Memphis CAC and the TBI.