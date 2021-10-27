TBI launches revamped Tennessee Sex Offender Registry website

The TBI said the new site has clearer navigation, more email notifications, a focus on fugitive offenders, and resources for your personal and digital safety.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Sex Offender Registry has a new look.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched the overhauled site Monday, which was redone to modernize the operation of it.

“In thinking about updates to the registry, we’ve worked to listen to feedback from the public and our law enforcement partners,” said Shelly Smitherman, TBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge, in a statement. “We’ve also looked at surrounding states for ideas we think will make ours easier-to-use and more helpful to the public.”

A grant of more than $180,000 paid for the revamped site.