The Salvation Army is looking for Angel Tree volunteers

Angels have been adopted and presents are at the warehouse, now The Salvation Army needs help making sure the presents get delivered for Christmas.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's almost Christmas and The Salvation Army of Memphis and the Mid-South needs help to make sure all the gifts get to the angel families in time for Christmas.

Volunteers are needed to assist with gift distribution Monday and Tuesday, December 20 and 21, at the Angel Tree Warehouse (4280 Getwell Road).

Positions include:

Traffic Controller



Screener/Verifier



Bag-Puller

Some jobs will require heavy lifting and outside work, so volunteers are encouraged to dress accordingly.

Those interested in helping can sign up for one or multiple shifts at www.SalvationArmyMemphis.org.

For those who can’t volunteer, but still wish to show their support:

Enlist in Love's Army with a sustaining gift of $25 per month: www.Kettle365.org

Donate online with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo

Donate cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin or Ethereum, for the first year ever

Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," then specifying the amount

Give any amount by texting "KETTLES" to 51555

Every donation helps hope march on for those in need – and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. Visit SalvationArmyMemphis.org to donate or learn more about how you can help this year.