Dunkin' Donuts debuts new summer menu items

Dunkin’ introduces new flavors and brings back fan favorites for the summer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dunkin’ is kicking off the summer with a brand-new lineup of breakfast items. Beginning today, April 27, you can try items such as the Mango Pineapple Dunkin’ Refresher, Cake Batter Signature Latte, Tomato Pesto Grilled Cheese and Cornbread Donut & MUNCHKINS®.

The new Mango Pineapple Dunkin’ Refresher features Mango and Pineapple fruit flavors, combined with your choice of green tea, coconut milk or lemonade. Dunkin’ Refreshers are also available in strawberry dragonfruit and peach passion fruit flavors.

If you have the Dunkin' Donuts app, you can sign up for certain perks, like getting a medium Dunkin' Refresher for free.

Cake Batter Latte returns for this summer menu. The flavor has been a fan favorite for quite some time. This latte comes topped with sprinkles, whipped cream, and mocha drizzle, and is made with espresso and cake batter flavor.

Another favorite for consumers is the Butter Pecan Iced Coffee. Guests can enjoy flavors of butter roasted pecan and sweet cream combined with an original ice coffee blend. The Butter Pecan flavor can also be added to hot coffee, espresso drinks, frozen coffee or frozen chocolate.

Last in the lineup for drinks on this summer menu is the Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee. This is part of a limited series, and is made with roasted coffee beans, cocoa and toasted nuts.

Happy return of Butter Pecan to those who celebrate — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) April 27, 2022

Also new on the menu, are a few food items. The Tomato Pesto Grilled Cheese, features oven-roasted tomatoes, nut-free pesto spread and melted white cheddar cheese between slices of sourdough bread.