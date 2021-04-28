Food and flowers: the Food Truck Garden Party at the Memphis Botanic Garden is back

The Memphis Botanic Garden announced the return of the Food Truck Garden Party series this summer and fall.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Botanic Garden announced the return of the Food Truck Garden Party series this summer and fall.

The events are held on the TruGreen Live Lawn at the Radians Amphitheater, and feature live music, cash bar, and food trucks from the Memphis Food Truckers Alliance. And it’s one of the few times dogs are welcome at the Garden.

The series runs May 13, June 10, September, and October 14.

From the Memphis Botanic Garden: “The series kicks off May 13 with live music from Tracking Giants and food from 9 Dough 1, Lynnie's Links and Drinks, El Mero, Soi #9, Smokin’ Hot BBQ, and Muddy's Bake Shop. Plus we’ll have a cash bar and a Dog Agility Course by Allegiance Canine for your furry friends.

The Food Truck Garden Party series is a unique, family-friendly destination or date night on the second Thursday of May, June, September, and October! Tickets are $5 for MBG Members and $10 for non-members. Admission is free for children 2 and under. Tickets will be available at the door.