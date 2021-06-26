New shop is making things a lot sweeter at Oak Court Mall

Taste Buds Catering and Sweets held a grand opening Saturday, and Chef Candis Quinn-Jones is ready to sweeten up your day with her delectable treats.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trip to the Oak Court Mall just a got a little bit sweeter.

Taste Buds Catering and Sweets just opened a location inside the mall, and cookies were flying off the shelves while we were there for the grand opening Saturday.

Chef Candis Quinn-Jones is the brains behind the operation.

When her what drives her to be a successful Memphis entrepreneur?

“For my family - family legacy - just having something for my family to carry on. I really enjoy the arts of baking, being creative,” she said.

You can hear more from Chef Quinn-Jones coming up later this week when Local 24 News weekday evening anchor Katina Rankin tells her full story with Local Good News.