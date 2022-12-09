The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis

The Louisiana-based chicken fingers chain confirmed Friday they are in the early stages of planning a Memphis location.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday.

The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.

Raising Cane's did not confirm an opening date or a location in Memphis, as they are in the early stages of planning, but will have more details to release soon.