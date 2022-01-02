TACOnganas owner opening Germantown restaurant

The new restaurant on Germantown Road won't serve the same food as the trucks do.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The owner of the TACOnganas food trucks in Memphis started with just one location, then grew to four, and now he's opening his own restaurant!

Owner Greg Diaz expects to open his first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the last week of February in Germantown. Diaz's restaurant won't serve the same food as the trucks do.

Diaz has four locations with eight trucks in the Memphis area on Summer Avenue, Germantown Parkway, S. Perkins Road, and Central Avenue. They have only been running the food trucks for two years and grew quickly.

Uncle Goyo's Mexican Restaurant will be located at 1730 S. Germantown Rd. Suite 115 in the Thornwood Shopping Center. They will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the near future.