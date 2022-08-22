ABC24's morning producer gives her testimony and new perspective on life after a hit-and-run accident caused a near death experience

“My bones may have been shaken up, but there was no internal bleeding, my brain is still intact,” Taeja Smith said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As we continue our two-part series on the long-term impact that hit-and-run accidents can have on a victim's physical, mental, and emotional health, ABC24’s very own morning senior producer, Taeja Smith shared how her perspective changed since surviving an accident that almost took her life.

She is a living testimony. When we first spoke with Taeja shortly after the accident happened back in June, she was in a real state of shock. Taeja said she had just purchased her car a few days before the tragic accident.

Now, after more than 60 days of being unable to walk due to serious injuries caused by the accident, Taeja said she has found strength in sitting and being still. Taeja is not a victim, she is a survivor.

“I miss my feet being the same level as my head when I lay down. I’m tired of my feet swelling when I gotta prop them up at night", Taeja said. "It is annoying, but I understand that this is part of the process of healing, and I have to allow my body to go through this transformation if I want full recovery. It’s just trusting the process.”

Although the accident left her temporarily crippled, only able to use one arm, Taeja is thankful for a spared life and a renewed mind as she slowly recovers.

“My bones may have been shaken up, but there was no internal bleeding, my brain is still intact,” Taeja said. “I’m still in my right mind, and things could have been way worse than just totaling my car. My life could have been totaled as well.”

She explained that this accident taught her to be more aware of her surroundings.

“Me not looking in my rearview mirror cost me my life and that’s not just a figurative speech. It’s a literal speech to make sure you look behind you, so you can make sure that nothing is going to catch you off guard,” Taeja expressed. “Make sure you’re looking in front of you as well so you know where you’re going.”

The accident happened on highway 240-north near Jefferson Avenue when Taeja was headed back from a party in West Memphis.

Another car hit her passenger side, causing Taeja to hit a concrete median, totaling her car and leaving her in critical condition.

She said she only remembered hitting that median before going completely unconscious.

“The next time I remember waking up was the nurses picking glass off my body, so I didn’t really recognize the damage until they told me later on that day that I would have to have surgeries on both of my ankles and then it really escalated when I found out that I may not walk,” Taeja explained.

Taeja was hospitalized for a little over two weeks, unable to care for herself. With no family here in Memphis, Taeja's mother dropped everything and rushed from Detroit, Michigan to care for her.

It was an adjustment for Taeja, and for her mother as well, but one that Taeja said she is thankful that God saw fit for her live through.

“Life is so fragile. It changes absolutely so fast and before the accident I just knew I’d always make it home, but see it was one day that I didn’t come home for 16 days. Then I really could not have come home altogether, but God saw differently for me,” Taeja expressed. “Just be grateful every time you’re jingling those keys and you step back in that house. Break out in praise dance for me cause these legs gon’ work one day. That’s why I wiggle these toes cause it gives me hope.”

Taeja will meet with her doctor in September to try to stand for the first time after being unable to walk for more than 60 days.