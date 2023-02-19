North Face sponsored athlete Marie-Louise Nkashama said that Memphis Rox is a "really inviting space."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local climbing gym Memphis Rox and The North Face have been working together since 2018, and the two came together to celebrate Black History Month.

An event open to the community on Saturday took place at Memphis Rox. The North Face also introduced its second Black History Month collection. This collection features print designed by three of the the North Face Athletes, inspired by the climbing wall at Memphis Rox.

North Face-sponsored athlete Marie-Louise Nkashama said that Memphis Rox is a "really inviting space" that Marie-Louise "cherishes a lot."

"I love climbing, but I really also love having conversations with people," Nkashama said. "Ultimately, climbing is a vehicle for getting to connect with people, so I think this space is very conducive to doing that."