Memphis Vegan Festival returns June 18

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Foodies, listen up! The Memphis Vegan Festival is back.

The Memphis Vegan Festival began last year, to show Mid-Southerners the benefits, and tastiness, of the vegan lifestyle. Organizers said more than 6,000 people attended in 2021, and only 50% were vegans.

This year, the festival will be held June 18, 2022, at the Pipkin Building at 940 Early Maxwell Blvd. at Liberty Park at the old Mid-South Fairgrounds. It runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be vegan food, of course, as well as plant-based health and beauty, local businesses, and live entertainment. Among the businesses set to attend are Speed Vegan Magic Food Bus, The Vegan Mom, Shroomlicious Meals, Sun of a Vegan and more.

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed to ensure everyone’s safety.

For more information on Memphis Vegan Festival, go to cdcofestivals.com.