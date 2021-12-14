City Watch Alert for missing 23-year-old that left LeBonheur Children's Hospital

23-year-old Lamesha Miller was last seen on foot near Ayers and I-40. If seen, please call MPD Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police has issued a City Watch alert for 23-year-old Lamesha Miller.

She was last seen at LeBonheur Children's Hospital (848 Adams) after she arrived and sought help for a mental condition. While waiting for Mobile Crisis she left the scene on foot against medical advice and was last seen near Ayers/ I-40 at 4:25pm.

Miller is 5 foot 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black top, dark colored pants and red socks. It is unknown if she was wearing any shoes.