City Watch Alert for missing 23-year-old that left LeBonheur Children's Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police has issued a City Watch alert for 23-year-old Lamesha Miller.
She was last seen at LeBonheur Children's Hospital (848 Adams) after she arrived and sought help for a mental condition. While waiting for Mobile Crisis she left the scene on foot against medical advice and was last seen near Ayers/ I-40 at 4:25pm.
Miller is 5 foot 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black top, dark colored pants and red socks. It is unknown if she was wearing any shoes.
If you have seen Lamesha or know where she is, please contact Memphis Police Missing Persons 901-545-2677.