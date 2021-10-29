Reports: Former Clarksdale, Mississippi Mayor & Ground Zero Blues Club co-owner Bill Luckett has died

St. George’s Episcopal Church in Clarksdale, Mississippi, posted about Luckett's death to Facebook Friday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are reports Friday morning that former Clarksdale mayor and Ground Zero Blues Club co-owner Bill Luckett has died.

St. George’s Episcopal Church in Clarksdale, Mississippi, posted to Facebook Friday morning, saying, “It is with great sadness that we inform you that Bill Luckett passed away this afternoon. Arrangements have not been made yet but as they are finalized we will pass them on. Please keep Francine and the entire Luckett in your prayers. May his soul and the souls of all the departed rest in peace.”

Luckett ran for Mississippi Governor in 2011. He was elected Mayor of Clarksdale in 2013. He graduated the University of Mississippi Law School in 1973, and has served as an adjunct professor there. He also served on the professional advisory board for ALSAC, St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis Tennessee.

Luckett co-owned both Ground Zero Blues Club and Madidi Restaurant in Clarksdale with actor Morgan Freeman. He was also a partner with Luckett Tyner Law Firm.

Luckett also has done some acting, appearing in films with Freeman, John Travolta, Ruby Rose, and more.

A cause of death has not been released. He leaves behind his wife Francine, with whom he had four children.

