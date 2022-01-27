'Embodied community policing in every way' | First responder family says final goodbyes to MPD Officer Corille 'CJ' Jones

A Celebration of Life service for the Memphis Police officer killed in line of duty last week included remarks from MPD, MFD leadership, training academy classmates.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, the greater Memphis first responder family fought their emotions, offered their tributes, and said their final goodbyes to one of their own killed in the line of duty last week: Memphis Police Officer Corille Jones, who went by CJ.

Hundreds paid their respects and laid out what made the 32-year-old officer, former Memphis firefighter, and father of two so unique - on patrol and off of it.

Those poignant memories were shared not only by by MFD and MPD leadership, but also Officer Jones' MPD training academy classmates and friends.

"He made a lot of laughs, a lot of memories. I'll never forget him. I loved the young man," Memphis Fire Lt. Mark Bradford said.

From Lt. Bradford to Memphis Police Officer Terrence Balfour, emotional tributes poured out in reflection of the life and legacy of fallen MPD Officer CJ Jones.

"Even if they don't know his name, or ever see him in life again, he made an impact," Officer Balfour added.

Speakers remembered Officer Jones as a motivational force, who inspired and brought people together.

"That we would push to be better, so we will all succeed at the same time," Officer Balfour added.

He and other classmates of Officer Jones in MPD's 132nd recruit class said he always checked in with others and solidified a bond of brotherhood.

"I always looked forward in going to work and seeing CJ because he always had a smile and he was always happy to be there," Officer Keith Payne said.

After graduation from the police academy, Officer Jones joined Ridgeway Station, where he quickly became known for building strong relationships in the neighborhoods he served, even playing a little basketball on patrol with children here and there.

"On the job Officer Jones represented MPD with dedication and pride and he embodied community policing in every way," Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said.

And as Officer Jones was laid to rest, MPD leaders thanked his loved ones for his service and a sacrifice which will never be forgotten.

"The Memphis Police Department is here for you. We are your forever family," Chief Davis added.

During Thursday's service, Memphis Police Assistant Chief Don Crowe also read a proclamation on behalf of the City of Memphis of Officer Jones, honoring his 565 days of service with MPD.

He is the 79th Memphis Police officer to die in the line of duty in the department's history.

