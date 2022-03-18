12-year-old girl goes missing in the middle of the night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department issued an Endangered Runaway Alert and city watch for 12-year-old Sabrina Yarbrough Friday, March 18.
MPD said they responded to a juvenile runaway call at 5000 Scenic Pines Ct. Memphis, TN 38116 at 1:20 a.m. While on the scene, MPD spoke to Yarbrough’s father who said he woke up at 12:30 a.m. to check on his daughter when he discovered that she was not there.
Yarbrough was last seen in her home by her father Thursday, March 17 at 7:00 p.m.
Yarbrough is 5 foot 5 inches, 150 pounds, and she was last seen wearing a black pullover, black pants, with her hair styled in ling braids. Her father said that she suffers from ADHD.
Anyone who knows of her whereabouts or who has any information can call MPD at 901-543-2677