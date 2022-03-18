12-year-old girl goes missing in the middle of the night

Sabrina Yarbrough's father said he woke up and his daughter was not there.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department issued an Endangered Runaway Alert and city watch for 12-year-old Sabrina Yarbrough Friday, March 18.

MPD said they responded to a juvenile runaway call at 5000 Scenic Pines Ct. Memphis, TN 38116 at 1:20 a.m. While on the scene, MPD spoke to Yarbrough’s father who said he woke up at 12:30 a.m. to check on his daughter when he discovered that she was not there.

Yarbrough was last seen in her home by her father Thursday, March 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Yarbrough is 5 foot 5 inches, 150 pounds, and she was last seen wearing a black pullover, black pants, with her hair styled in ling braids. Her father said that she suffers from ADHD.