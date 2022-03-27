The fight for Byhalia | Students protest against pipeline bill that could impact many, if passed

The Stop Poverty With Policy organization raised awareness to stop a bill that has been brought back up by lawmakers after residents had it disapproved.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of student protestors in Memphis held a rally to raise awareness for a bill that Tennessee lawmakers proposed in the state legislature earlier this week.

“I think the number one thing that we’re worried about is that this bill would allow the Byhalia Pipeline to be built again because it would overturn the Memphis City Council's decision to bar it last July,” Stop Poverty with Policy Co-founder Sophia Overstreet expressed.

The student-led organization, Stop Poverty with Policy seeks to stop systems that lead to poverty.

Protester Makhia Smith, who stood with the group, said the proposed bill is one that they had to speak up about.

“I feel like this needs to be a community thing where we’re able to come together and say, ‘We want to fight against this because we care about our now, and we care about our future,’ and if don’t care about it that just gives them free rain to pass any votes they want,” Smith expressed.

She is referring to HB2246/SB2077, which would largely strip the ability of local governments to stop oil and gas pipelines and other fossil fuel infrastructure projects if they do not want them in their cities and counties.

The bill comes on the heels of a win by environmentalists in July, when Byhalia Connection canceled plans to build an oil pipeline through southwest Tennessee and north Mississippi.

It would have been built over an aquifer that provides drinking water to 1 million people.

“There are a lot of gardens that feed a lot of the older people, a lot of younger people in the communities, a lot of places for children to go after school to get food and if you make this decision, that might mean they might not have accessible water,” Smith said.

Supporter Lucy Cychowski said she just wants her home state to do right by its residents.

“When you grow up, you expect the government to help you, help your community, and make things better for you," Cychowski stated. "I can see that they’re trying to make things better by trying to make the oil prices go down and all of these things, but I think a lot of it may just be for economic purposes."

Leaders will vote on the bill on Thursday, March 31, and if passed Protestor Jackson Carver said he would hate to see his voice overlooked.

“It’s essentially taking away consent from these towns to have the pipeline ran through them.”