Southland Casino will be holding weekly job fairs for the next month

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Southland Casino is looking for people for their new casino complex that is opening in the Spring. They will hold weekly job fairs through March 9th and will be immediately hiring for part-time and full-time positions.

Qualifying hires will receive on-the-spot offers given the required licenses can be received.

“This is an excellent opportunity to begin your career and be part of an exciting gaming and hospitality operation,” said David Wolf, Southland president and general manager. “We anticipate opening our new casino complex this spring and the 21-story hotel in the fall of 2022. We encourage everyone in the Mid-South to come and apply for positions in this growing business.”

We're #Hiring for full-time and part-time associates in various departments. $15/hour for non-tipped casino positions* and $10/hour for food & beverage tipped positions*



*Get all the details & apply online => https://t.co/SJpceJokcd

Kevin Goewey, Southland food and beverage director, said: “With five new restaurants, including a new upscale Steakhouse & Buffet, and three new bars opening shortly, we want to hire and onboard all of the new positions now. Southland tipped positions start at $10 an hour, and non-tipped positions start at $15, which is significantly more than what other food and beverage establishments offer in this market.”

The fairs will be every Wednesday through March 9, 2022 from 10am-4pm at the Southland Casino Racing Kennel Club (located on the 2nd floor racing mezzanine).

Masks will be required for everyone attending and applicants must have two legal forms of identification. Hiring offers will be made at the fair, so it is requested that applicants apply before they attend.