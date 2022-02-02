FedEx Cares and Operation Warm gives hundreds of winter coats and shoes to Memphis children

More than 530 winter coats and 250 pairs of shoes will be distributed to children at Kingsbury Elementary School.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx and Operation Warm have teamed up to help Memphis youth.

The two are giving away winter coats and shoes, Wednesday, at Kingsbury Elementary School.

The drive came just in time as winter conditions could increase over the next couple days.

More than 530 winter coats and 250 pairs of shoes were distributed to children at Kingsbury Elementary School.

More than 27% of children living in Memphis live below the poverty line.

@FedEx Cares and Operation Warm team up to give more than 530 winter coats and 250 pairs of shoes to students at Kingsbury Elementary School. — Brittani Moncrease (@BMoncreaseTV) February 2, 2022

FedEx hopes to meet that need in Memphis as well as other communities through FedEx Cares.

The goal is to ship more than 15,000 coats and 4,500 shoes to communities across North America.

FedEx Cares wants to impact 50 million people by their 50th anniversary in 2023.