Collierville to consider request to expand parking for a new Chick-Fil-A on Houston Levee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new Chick-Fil-A may soon be on its way to Collierville. The restaurant chain has submitted a zoning request for increased parking for a store at 1985 Houston Levee.

That’s near Wolf River Bend, not far from St. George’s Independent School and Houston High School.

According to the Town of Collierville, design group GBC Design Inc. submitted a variance request for two sites in the summer of 2022, and they have received updated information for only a location on Houston Levee. The request asks for the restaurant to be allowed to have more parking than the zoning ordinance permits.

Collierville’s Board of Zoning Appeals will take up the request at its meeting on March 16. The agenda will be posted by 5 p.m. on March 10 at colliervilletn.gov/publicmeetings. Residents can comment on the request before the agenda is posted, which will be included in a staff report. To do that, residents should send them to planning@colliervilletn.gov by 5:00 PM on March 8, 2023. Board members will continue to take written comments until the day of the meeting as well.